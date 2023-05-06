NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, who heads the White House Correspondents' Association, created unintentional comedy in her speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

It's a "challenging time for our country," she proclaimed. "People are choosing their news in part based on what they want to hear. And this makes us all vulnerable to conspiracy theories, to seeing the worst in our fellow citizens, to losing sight of our shared humanity."

Does Tamara Keith think NPR listeners aren't choosing their news based on what they want to hear? Liberals have a terrible habit of thinking the other side lives in a silo, and their side is so tremendously open-minded. In much the same way, Keith can bizarrely proclaim that she and her colleagues "pull no punches" and "hold the administration accountable."

So let's offer Keith some easy proof that she and her NPR clan live in a reinforced silo: news about Hunter Biden. On Monday, Biden appeared in court for two hours in Batesville, Arkansas, in his attempt to lower his child support payments to the mother, Lunden Roberts, and their 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden's parentage is not a "conspiracy theory," but he may have lost sight of his shared humanity. The Bidens have spent four years pretending this child does not exist, and everyone in the pro-Biden press seem to have their necks permanently turned the other way.

If this were one of Donald Trump's sons trying to lower child support payments, NPR and the rest of the liberal alphabet soup would have been all over this, scouring father and son for their callous treatment. But the hearing came and went, and there was nothing on ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and NPR.

It's not just television. The New York Times -- all the news that's fit to print? -- and The Washington Post and USA Today didn't have anything about Hunter's court appearance in their Tuesday papers. USA Today preferred a panicked front-page story on whether PVC pipes produce toxic drinking water.

Liberal outlets rushed to make time for the latest courtroom testimony from Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll. It doesn't matter that she's like Brett Kavanaugh's sketchy primary accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, in failing to know the date of this alleged assault. But her Monday testimony drew six minutes on the "PBS NewsHour" and drew stories in both The Post and The Times. But there was nothing for little Navy Joan or her mother.

Media outlets outside the liberal silo find Hunter Biden newsworthy. Looking at our Snapstream TV monitoring software on hearing day, Fox News and Newsmax were all over it. People who tune in to conservative channels for the news that liberal outlets suppress? Those are the people Tamara Keith would accuse of spreading conspiracy theories and seeing the worst in our fellow citizens. NPR hates Fox News (and their fans) with a red-hot passion.

The Lunden Roberts legal team wants detailed information about Biden's income, both in massive payments from Chinese interests and from recent sales of his amateur paintings. In the minds of journalists who don't want to write or speak Biden's name, Roberts and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., seem villainously aligned in creating unnecessary havoc for the Bidens.

This energetically neglected love-child story underlines the insincerity of liberals lamenting that conservative distrust of the press means we can't have "shared facts." You can't have those when liberals try to bury facts they don't like, and assault those who keep them above ground.

