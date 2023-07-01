A popular TikTok influencer reacted to videos of nudity that have surfaced from Pride events, blasting them as inappropriate and unrepresentative of the LGBTQ community.

Instagram model AJ Sanchez said on TikTok Wednesday, "My fellow LGBTQIA+. Baby, y'all are doing too much. And yes, I'm going to be the one to say it because if a straight person says that, you are going to say the homophobic this and the third. And it's like, no, boo, you're just doing the most. And it's really not cute."

"Can someone explain to me why I'm seeing all these Pride videos, people in the streets acting like they ain't got no f-----g home training?" he asked, while applying makeup.

Sanchez proceeded to discuss his view that there shouldn't be nudity at events with children present: "I see boo-chichis all out on display for everyone to see. Middle of New York, broad daylight, minors present. Like, since when is that okay, sis? Because it's not."

Multiple examples of nudity and lewd behavior in front of children at Pride events have made the news recently. At the Toronto Pride Parade, videos showed a group of naked men playing and rinsing themselves off alongside a fountain surrounded by kids.

Another video showed naked men at a Seattle pride event standing around and riding bicycles in clear view of children.

"And b---h don't get it twisted, on a scale of one to classy, I'm not given a royal family by any means. Like, I love to turn up, shake some ass and have a good time, but b---h, time and place - and that was not it," Sanchez said.

He went on, "When I tell you I saw this chick, practically nothing on [while] on top of a water fountain and water spraying all up in her cookies, nookies and crannies. I'm just wondering what type of antibiotic that doctors gonna prescribe for all that. People hanging from streetlights, hooking up on the side of the road. What in the land before time Neanderthal behavior? Raggedy is the word for it."

"They already don't f--k with us like that. And this is how you want them to perceive us? Pride is an event based around acceptance and equality, not an excuse for you all to act a f---ing fool. All right, y'all. As long as you guys know that that does not represent the entire LGBTQIA community. Even I'm like, what the f--k? Do better," he concluded.

Sanchez declined a request for comment.