Former Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin ripped President Biden's apparent focus on visiting Northern Ireland to commemorate the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and to reportedly trace his family roots in the Republic of Ireland – as China continues building strategic dominance.

Biden's upcoming trip to Northern Ireland, where he will reportedly be met by United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will mark 25 years of peace since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 formally ended decades of "The Troubles" – an oft-violent conflict between the proverbial Orange and Green – largely-Protestant Unionists loyal to the Crown, and largely-Catholic republicans supportive of a unified Ireland.

Security concerns were reportedly raised prior to Biden's trip after demonstrators lobbed gasoline bombs at law enforcement in Derry/Londonderry, one of the cities where violence cropped up during the Troubles. Northern Irish police also disrupted a bomb plot from the "New IRA" members ahead of Biden's visit.

"How does the trip to Ireland help America stand up to our adversaries?" "Hannity" host Sean Hannity asked, citing how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a Fox News inquiry by saying Biden is "looking forward" to the trip and highlighted the "important history between the U.S. and Ireland."

When Hannity asked Levin the same question, Levin replied that the United States has more important considerations than Biden retracing his lineage, warning the U.S. has "lost Brazil" – one of the most prominent economies in South America – to Chinese influence.

"That's in our own hemisphere. We have something called the Monroe Doctrine," he said, going on to warn that the occurrences in America under the Biden administration mirror the factors that led to the collapse of the Roman Empire:

"Invasion of foreigners, severe economic troubles, Division of the Empire. Empire stretched too thin. Government corruption and political instability. Loss of traditional values. Weakening of the legions – the military," he said.

"We have something going on in this country that we've never had before. We have a Marxist revolution that is destroying us from within while the enemy gathers abroad," Levin added.

He said there is now an "axis of powers against us" in the form of Russia, Iran, China and North Korea – suggesting again that China is the most important geopolitical issue today.

He pointed to the dozens of military "islands" and bases China has built or has stationed in within the Western hemisphere, and how it has strategically aligned with Somalia – where Levin said his uncle fought at Guadalcanal – and how China reportedly has or is seeking to establish a base "facing [the U.S.]" on the Atlantic Coast of Africa.

According to a Department of Defense release, then-AFRICOM commanding Gen. Stephen Townsend warned in August 2022 he was "worried about is this military base on the Atlantic Coast – where they have the most traction for that today is Equatorial Guinea."

"Unless you're Helen Keller, you can't see this and hear what's going on here," Levin said. "This is a big damned deal. And let me tell you something that viewers of this audience and others may not want to hear. We need to prepare for war against China."

He said Biden has left America completely unprepared economically, militarily and immigration-wise to field a war with China.

He also noted America's oldest ally, France, has now snubbed the United States, with President Emmanuel Macron seeking a meeting with Xi in regard to the Ukraine war, and saying Paris does not want to be a "vassal" in Washington's Taiwan feud with Beijing.

"This guy. What is he? Vichy France. This guy stabs us in the back," Levin said, remarking that Macron is no Lafayette – who was instrumental in Gen. George Washington's colonial troops' defeat of British Gen. Charles Cornwallis' Army.

Unlike Macron, Levin said, Lafayette stuck by America to the extent he was wounded at the Battle of the Brandywine in Wawa, Pa., and added how America later returned the favor by liberating France from Nazi Germany.