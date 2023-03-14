President Biden is an "economic illiterate" who claims to be a longtime proponent of the working class while instead bailing out wealthy accountholders at the doomed Silicon Valley Bank and engaging in "socialist-Marxist" governance, Mark Levin said Monday.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" and former chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese III, said this latest disaster and the ones that have preceded it were predictable "when you take the ‘dumbest man in the Senate’ and you install him in the Oval Office."

Levin noted inflation was "negligible" when Biden took office, and that in the time since, he has "destroyed" America's banking system, food supply chains, immigration system, student loan system and energy system – urging federal spending to fight inflation.

"He thinks he's FDR, but I think he's more Herbert Hoover," he said on "Hannity," adding despite America's system of three coequal branches of government, Biden has long taken it upon himself to govern by-fiat.

"He takes these autocratic powers. You know, at least Mussolini got the trains to run on time. This jerk can't get the trains to run on-time or the airlines to fly on-time or anything to be done on-time," Levin said, citing Italy's fascist leader of the mid-20th Century.

"He plays this Marxist class-warfare crap about the ‘rich-versus-the-poor’, which accommodates nothing -- that doesn't bring food prices down. It doesn't bring gasoline prices down. It doesn't get crime off our streets. It doesn't secure the border."

Biden has routinely throwing out the "shiny object" du-jour throughout his presidency, Levin remarked, adding that Biden himself should really be seen as the "shiny object" – in the form of a "one-man wrecking ball" to the American republic.

"He's not done – he's not a moderate. He is Bernie Sanders in Joe Biden's facemask. That's what he is: He's a radical. And by being a radical, he's destroyed this country."

While the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures all qualified bank accounts up to $250,000 against loss in cases like the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Biden has promised any bailout won't cost taxpayers.

"We talk about diversity, equity and inclusion. This bank was essentially a Democrat Party bank. It was doing everything the Democrat Party wants all of our financial institutions to do; all of our businesses to do, which is this idiotic diversity, equity and inclusion, which is against diversity, against real equality and certainly against inclusion," Levin said.

"They poured all this money into it. I want to remind people that Joe Biden is still pushing for ESG for corporations. That means rather than investing in good faith and rationally in wise investments for people with pensions and so forth, that they would be able to invest in this socialist-Marxist propaganda as a matter of federal law."

Moreover, Levin said, Americans are essentially "subsidizing the destruction of the country."

"Joe Biden claims to be doing this for the little guy. All autocrats always claim to be doing it for the little guy," he said.

"While he's trashing the rich – he got rich from the Communist Chinese – he didn't seem to mind very much about that."