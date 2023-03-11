Leonardo DiCarpio and Gigi Hadid reignited romance rumors after they were reportedly seen spending time together at a pre-Oscars party on Friday night.

The 48-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel stayed close while attending Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's bash in Bel Air, a source told People Magazine.

"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area, trying to stay low-key," the insider shared.

The sourced added, "There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID ARE ‘HAVING FUN' AS THE RUMORED COUPLE IS SPOTTED GETTING COZY IN NYC

However, another insider told the outlet, "The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out."

Last month, a source close to the Vogue cover star told People that the two were no longer dating and Hadid was focusing on motherhood.

"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the insider said. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

The television personality shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30.

The source went on to say that the relationship between Hadid and DiCaprio "was never that serious anyway."

"It kind of just fizzled."

The Oscar winner and Hadid first sparked romance rumors in September. The pair were spotted getting cozy during New York Fashion Week during an after-party hosted by Dzienciol and Akiva at the celebrity hotspot Cipriani.

The two were pictured having a close conversation while the "Wolf of Wall Street" star rested his hand on Hadid's shoulder in a photo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Gigi is having fun with it," an insider told E! Online at the time. "She is not interested in anything serious."

The insider clarified that the two were not in an "exclusive" relationship but told the outlet DiCaprio was "interested" in the model.

"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the source said. "They have hung out several times, and he is interested."

The duo were last linked in November when they were photographed leaving Cipriani after reportedly enjoying an evening together.

Last month, rumors swirled on social media that DiCaprio was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

DiCaprio and Polani were photographed sitting next to each other at an album release party, but Fox News Digital later learned that they were not an item.

Last December, DiCaprio linked to 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, daughter of "Falcon Crest" star Lorenzo Lamas.

Lamas' father told The New York Post that his daughter was very "smitten" with the "Titanic" star, but later said, "They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship."

Before the Lamas rumor, DiCaprio was officially dating model and actress Camila Morrone. The pair broke up in August 2022 after four years together.

Hadid and Malik dated on and off for six years before calling it quits in October 2021 after the former One Direction singer allegedly grabbed Yolanda Hadid, Hadid's mother.

Malik allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to court documents obtained by Fox News at the time.

However, a source told Us Weekly last June that Hadid and Malik "have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up" as they co-parent Khai.