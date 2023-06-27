Free agent running back Leonard Fournette avoided serious injuries after revealing his car went up in flames on Tuesday.

Fournette shared a video of his charred SUV, which caught on fire while he was driving, on the side of a highway. Luckily, it was only the car that was damaged.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed," Fournette captioned the video.

Fournette’s video showed the front of his car completely decimated by the fire that appeared to emanate from the engine. All the doors were open, showing that the red interior in the all-black SUV was damaged as well.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fournette remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he spent three seasons after his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 28 years old, Fournette still figures to be a running back that can provide quality yards on the ground and through the air for any team, especially a playoff contender.

However, we’ve seen the running back market fail to gain traction this offseason, with players like Saquon Barkley still not signed long term with the New York Giants and Ezekiel Elliott on the market after the Dallas Cowboys released him.

Last season was a down year production-wise for Fournette, starting just nine of his 16 games with the Bucs and failing to get anything going in the run game. He managed 668 yards on 189 carries, notching the lowest yards per carry (2.5) since his 2018 season with the Jags.

But Fournette set a career-high in receiving, tallying 523 yards with three touchdowns on 73 receptions from Tom Brady, who is now retired.

While Fournette continues to search for his next home in the NFL, his mind is likely not thinking about that after this scary situation on the road.