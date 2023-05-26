Lenny Kravitz is remembering his mother as being a woman who never judged anybody.

Kravitz is famously known for wearing eccentric, sometimes women's clothes during the start of his career in the 80s and 90s.

When he first debuted on the music scene, members of the musician's inner circle were worried on how his mother would take his fashion choices.

"My friends were like, 'Your mom's going to freak.' We were all nervous," Kravtiz said in a recent cover story for Highsnobiety.

Despite the concern, Kravitz said his mother looked him "up and down" before saying, "If you're gonna wear that skirt, you got to change them shoes."

Kravtiz's mother, actress Roxie Roker, died in 1995.

"One thing about my mother, she never judged anybody. She just loved," he added.

The "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer said that since he grew up with multiple ethnicities, he was not uncomfortable experimenting with his clothing. Kravitz is Caribbean-American and Jewish-Ukrainian.

"Growing up between cultures and religions and types of people in my family, by virtue of me being multiracial… I grew up in the middle of all this beauty," he told the outlet.

In his book, Kravitz elaborated on this topic, claiming that growing up around different cultures, he learned "that clothes (like paintings or dance or music) have no creative limits."

"I now saw the relationship between high fashion and art," Kravitz said in his book, "Let Love Rule."