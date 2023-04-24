Len Goodman, long-time lead judge of "Dancing with the Stars," has "passed away peacefully," Fox News Digital can confirm.
His agent Jackie Gill shared the news Monday morning. Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
Goodman was just 78.
During season 31 this past fall, Goodman announced he would be retiring from the show with the intention of spending more time with his family.
This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.