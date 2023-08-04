Anti-Trump actor and comedian Michael Rapaport’s latest Twitter rant targeted the courtroom sketch artist who depicted former President Donald Trump’s arraignment at a D.C. courthouse Thursday after he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for obstructing the 2020 presidential election.

Rapaport, who often uses Twitter to post expletive-laden rants against the former president and other prominent conservative figures, lashed out at the sketch artist on Thursday for allegedly making Trump look better in the image.

Rapaport blasted the drawing for depicting the president as looking "60 pounds" lighter than in real-life and for not depicting the unflattering details of the skin on Trump's neck.

The actor accused the sketch artist of having "Trump derangement syndrome" because of the supposedly idealized portrayal of the GOP frontrunner.

In the video, Rapaport had zoomed in on a CNN segment featuring the courtroom drawings, with the illustrated Trump facing the judge at the arraignment as the focal point.

As he kept the camera focused on the drawing of Trump, Rapaport’s voiceover blasted the artist, saying, "Clearly this court sketch was done by some deranged Republican with Trump derangement syndrome."

He then proceeded to blast the drawing for not capturing Trump’s true appearance.

He stated, "Because we all know that that vagina thing in the middle of his neck is way bigger and this fat f--k is at least 60 pounds heavier than this court sketch."

The comedian added once again that the drawing "was clearly written by and drawn by a Republican with Trump derangement syndrome."

In his caption for the video, Rapaport stated, "Fake Republicans doin Fake Republican Court Sketches!!!!"

Conservative journalist Raheem Kassam noticed Rapaport’s screed and tweeted out his own summary of it, writing, "Michael Rapapork is having a meltdown because he finds this picture of Donald Trump too sexy."

Rapaport recorded several more videos of himself berating Trump and his supporters throughout the day on Thursday, including one of himself chanting, "Ain’t no party like an indictment party cause an indictment party don’t stop."

In that video, he added affection for DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, singing "Big Jack Smith! I love you!"

This is not the first time Rapaport has gone after a celebrity’s looks. In 2018, the actor faced backlash after targeting pop singer Ariana Grande’s appearance. At the time he tweeted, "Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks."

