Left-wing activists are pushing to derail Donald Trump Jr.’s planned speaking tour in Australia, and a petition to deny him a visa into the country has netted more than 17,000 signatures.

Former President Trump’s eldest son is launching a three-city speaking tour of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne from July 9-11 that’s being held by Turning Point Australia, a sister organization of the American conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk.

A Change.org page was launched in response calling for Trump Jr. to be blocked from even setting foot in Australia, which as of Tuesday morning has just over 17,200 supporters.

"Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any ‘Campaign Contributions’. Ban him from this country," wrote Kris Eriksen, the petition’s founder.

One signatory commented, "The Trumps have no place in Australia," while another argued that the Trumps are anti-transgender.

"I have a Transgender son, not only am I sick to death of the right wing ideology I also quite frankly fear for my child’s life," the second person wrote.

If Trump Jr. isn't banned, the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism is planning to protest his appearance in Melbourne. More than 260 people have indicated interest in going, according to a corresponding Facebook page.

"Trump Jr is carrying on his father's project of whipping up an anti-migrant and anti-trans far right movement. Trump Jr is an aggressive campaigner against 'woke gender ideology' and 'cultural marxism'. His goal is to build a far right movement that attacks the rights of women, migrants and the LGBT community," the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism wrote.

"He was also involved in the antidemocratic attempt to keep Trump as President back in 2020, and is even more fascistic than his despicable father," the group said.

The group clarified on its event page, however, that it did not support travel bans out of principle.

Trump Jr. is expected to be joined by former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the opposition to Trump Jr.’s speaking tour.