LeBron James' son, Bronny, has committed to play basketball at USC.

The 18-year-old chose the University of Southern California over Ohio State and Oregon.

Oregon seemed like an outside shot. USC is near his current home, and Ohio State's in the state he was born.

His father has long supported the Buckeyes having been born and raised in Akron and spending the majority of his illustrious career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the only NBA team in the state.

LeBron now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny is the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

USC also got a commitment from No. 1 prospect and five-star point guard Isaiah Collier out of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, earlier this year.

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

He posted a photo of himself in the USC locker room with his high school jersey on Instagram with the caption "Fight On #committed."

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.