You can count NBA star LeBron James among the people who will be losing their verification on Twitter come April 1st.

The social media company announced last week that it "will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks" on April 1.

Subscribers can keep their blue check mark, which marks the account as verified, for $7 a month on an annual plan or $8 a month on a monthly plan.

BUCKS' THANASIS ANTETOKOUNMPO EJECTED AFTER HEADBUTTING CELTICS' BLAKE GRIFFIN IN BLOWOUT LOSS

On Friday, James took to Twitter to announce he won’t be spending the money to keep his verification.

James may still keep his check mark, should the Los Angeles Lakers participate through Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

That program, for a monthly payment of $1,000, offers gold checkmarks and other features to companies and nonprofits, while governments get gray checkmarks, according to the company. Affiliates of such organizations can get verification through the program as well for an additional fee per affiliate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet.

James recently returned to the court after missing 13 consecutive games with a tendon injury in his right foot.

James told reporters he had considered surgery after doctors diagnosed him.

"Because I went to the LeBron James of feet," he said in response to a question about why he didn’t get surgery. "And he told me I shouldn’t."

The Lakers are 38-38 and are hanging on to the ninth spot in the Western Conference, which would put them in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.