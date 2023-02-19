Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James left the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night with a right-hand contusion, the league announced.

While the All-Star Game is great for fans to watch the best of the best together on the court, there is always the chance that an athlete could get injured.

It seemed like a normal play where the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, playing for Team Giannis Antetokounmpo, was about to make an uncontested layup – something that usually happens in this exhibition game.

However, James tried to sneak from behind and block it against the backboard. In doing so, James’ hand got caught on the rim on the way up, and it’s what appeared to cause the contusion.

Precautionary or not, James, who is captaining his squad against Antetokounmpo, will sit out the rest of the half.

Antetokounmpo is also injured, as he’s been dealing with a wrist ailment. He did suit up to play roughly 30 seconds of the game, stuffing in an easy dunk, before checking himself out the rest of the way.

Antetokounmpo did so with the second half of the season in mind for his Milwaukee Bucks.

While we don’t know if this is just a precaution for James, the Lakers must be a bit stressed that their star player suffered any form of injury.

James, who was honored at halftime as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, finished the All-Star game with 13 points, four assists and one rebound.

The Lakers are set to resume their 2022-23 regular season schedule against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.