Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James must be missing basketball right now, as he told the world about a wild dream he had that involved Michael Jordan on Sunday night.

James, who is currently dealing with a torn tendon in his foot, explained an insane dream he had where he was going against Jordan, who was playing for his alma mater, UNC. James didn’t go to college, but he was playing for Duke in this scene.

"Just woke up from having a dream that MJ and I was shooting the s--- back and forth at the Men's National Championship game between North Carolina/Duke!" James wrote on Twitter. "Great vibes and EPIC CLASSIC GAME! It was a tie game/94-94/5 secs left/NC with the ball. My ass would wake up to use the bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell. Lol. Gm everyone."

Every basketball fan alive wishes that Jordan and James were able to play against each other, and clearly the latter has thought about it once or twice himself.

While James was the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, Jordan played three full seasons at UNC with the Tar Heels, winning the NCAA title during the 1981-82 season, where he averaged 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds a game.

But it was the next season where he made his mark with 20.0 points averaged per game with 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists over 36 games. He shot 54% that season as well. A follow-up junior year with 19.6 points averaged led the Chicago Bulls to take Jordan third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Jordan would go on to win six NBA titles in his six trips, collecting five MVPs and 11 All-NBA nods on his way to becoming arguably the greatest of all time. His final season came in 2002-03 with the Washington Wizards, just before James got into the league.

Jordan was 39 when he retired, but James, at 38, continues to play at an elite level for the Lakers. Prior to his injury, he’s averaged 29.5 points per game in 47 contests, while breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s all-time leading scorer record earlier this season. It’s a record many believe James will hold on to for decades because he isn’t showing any slowed pace in his career despite playing 20 NBA seasons already.

But all he can do right now is recover and hope his Lakers can find their way into the playoffs. Until then, he’ll continue to dream about basketball.

Perhaps, when he closes his eyes Monday night, he can find out how that game ended.