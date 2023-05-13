Following the Los Angeles Lakers' series-clinching win over the Golden State Warriors Friday night, LeBron James appeared to bark back at one Warriors player who took a shot at him during the series.

The Lakers won Game 6, 122-101, and James dropped 30 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.

In an Instagram post celebrating the win, James showed pictures in a reel of the matchup with this caption:

"I HATE IT! Started from the bottom, now we here, [ninja emoji], we made it! [crown emoji]."

Why did he capitalize the first line? A song was played during the reel, a popular track called "Tuscan Leather" by rapper Drake, which includes the line, "Bench players talking like starters, I hate it."

The reel cuts immediately after that line, and many believe that it was directed at Warriors bench player JaMychal Green.

Green had an Instagram story with a reposted image that showed a quote from James about flopping, which became a hot topic during the series.

"We don’t work on flopping. … We’re just not a team that goes out there and looking for flopping opportunities. It's just not us. It's never been. There's actually never been any teams that I've played on in my 20 years where we’ve been a flopping team," James said.

Green placed a blue cap emoji over James’ head in the picture, suggesting he believed James was lying.

James never responded verbally in any interviews, but his post could be his response and acknowledgment he saw what Green said this whole time.

No matter the case, the Lakers are back in the Western Conference finals, which James and Anthony Davis reached in the bubble during the 2019-20 season when they won it all. James scored at least 21 points in every game against the Warriors, and the Lakers seem to be the hot team in the west after competing in the NBA play-in tournament.

James’ focus will now move to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers' opponent in the conference finals, after the Nuggets took care of the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Game 1 of that series will tip off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.