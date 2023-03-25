All is well in Los Angeles between LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite what you may think.

It was awkward when Davis had a subdued reaction to James becoming the NBA's new points king.

Despite what that moment may have looked like from the outside, Davis says all is well.

"Me and Bron have one of the best relationships, I think, in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless," Davis said in a recent interview with ESPN. "But they don't see that. They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff."

James also seemed to put the claims to bed with an Instagram post that showed the two pulling off their handshake.

"To A Non Believer!!!! YEAAAAAHHHH WOE!!" James' caption stated, quoting lyrics of the song used in the post, "No Church In The Wild" by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

"We hear all the chatter going on behind our backs but then they wanna smile in our faces when they see us!!" He added several laughing emojis.

Davis addressed his lack of emotion when James broke what was once considered an unbreakable record.

"From the outside looking in, they don't know," Davis said of his reaction. "It's not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it's people just looking for a story.

"I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed," Davis said at the time. "And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It's nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in. It's their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game."

Davis joined the Lakers one year after James signed with them in 2018. They won the NBA Championship in 2020, James' fourth title and Davis' first.

Los Angeles got off to a slow start to the season. Just as the Lakers were getting hot, James suffered a foot injury and hasn't played since Feb. 26. Despite the rough patches, the Lakers are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, which would put them in the play-in tournament.