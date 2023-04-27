Lea Michele revealed that her two-year-old son, Ever, is recovering after previously announcing that he had battled a "scary health issue."

"Ever's doing good. He's doing well," Michele said during a People interview at the Time 100 Gala, Wednesday.

"We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The "Funny Girl" on Broadway star, who plays Fanny Brice, noted that her castmates and husband have shown their unconditional love and support to her son.

"The most amazing support from my cast and my family," she told the outlet. "My husband is wonderful, he's here tonight."

"The last event that he was this excited for was the NFL honors! I'm so happy to be here and honored more than anything."

The 36-year-old actress and her husband Zandy Reich stunned on the red carpet. Michele wore a beautiful satin blue gown, while Reich wore a navy-blue suit, matching bow tie and shiny black dress shoes.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, and Michele gave birth to their son, Ever, in August 2020.

The "Glee" alum’s appearance comes after she shared that her son was hospitalized for a second time earlier this month, according to People.

"Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," she wrote on a photo she shared to her Instagram story on April 5.

"Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom," Michele said in part.

She shared a photo of her son lying down in his crib with a white heart emoji over his face.

Michele first announced that her two-year-old had been hospitalized after she pulled out of two "Funny Girl" performances in March due to her son’s unknown health issue.

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today," Michele wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

She added, "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," along with a photo of her clasping her son's arm while he laid in a bed with a stuffed animal.

The last photo, she shared on her social media of her son was the two of them embracing on the beach, with the caption "My everything."