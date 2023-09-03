Part of the ticketing area at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated Saturday night following the discovery of a suspicious item.

The item was found in the Tom Bradley Terminal at about 9:30 p.m., LAX police said in a statement to KCAL. Officials diverted travelers and staff members to West Way.

"Traffic diverted to West Way due to Police activity at Tom Bradley Terminal in the upper level," LAX police wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Your patience is appreciated."

A bomb squad responded to the scene to investigate the item, and the scene was considered safe shortly before 11 p.m.

"At approximately 9:30 pm, there was a suspicious item at Tom Bradley International Terminal. Airport Police responded and set up a perimeter along with a partial evacuation," LAX said in a statement.

"LAPD Bomb Squad responded and determined that the item was deemed safe," the statement continued. "Repopulation is in progress."

It is unclear what the item was.