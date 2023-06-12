The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Hunter Biden's ex-business partner, Devon Archer, to appear for a deposition this week in its investigation into the Biden family's business dealings, according to a Monday report by CBS News.

The report stated that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a letter to Archer's attorney that he "played a significant role in the Biden family's business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine."

"Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House," Comer wrote in the letter.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE VIOLATED HATCH ACT WITH ‘MEGA MAGA REPUBLICANS’ REMARKS: GOVERNMENT WATCHDOG

Archer, who served with Hunter on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, lost an appeal last week to have his unrelated 2018 conviction and one-year federal prison sentence for a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe thrown out. Hunter did not have a connection to the fraud scheme.

The committee has been seeking communications and related documents as part of its probe into possible involvement by President Biden in any financial crimes or misconduct, particularly in relation to the family's foreign business dealings.

According to CBS, Comer accused the Biden family in his letter of receiving "significant amounts of money from foreign companies without providing any known legitimate services."

Fox News Digital reached out to Comer's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.