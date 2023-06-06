Lawmakers weighed in on the bombshell merger announcement between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, with some criticizing the deal as a turnaround focused on money.

"So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis' human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on Twitter Tuesday.

"I guess maybe their concerns weren't really about human rights?" he added.

The PGA Tour released a statement earlier in the day confirming that the Tour, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the DP World reached an agreement with a goal to "​​unify the game of golf, on a global basis."

The news was a pronounced about-face from PGA commissioner Jay Monahan's comments last year that any potential truce with the rival LIV was "off the table."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus stated, "In the end, it’s always about the money. Saudi Arabia just bought themselves a one-world golf government."

Conversely, Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican from South Carolina, seemed to support to merger, calling it a "big deal" for the future of the sport. Mace is "very interested to see where this partnership takes the game," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This feud has significantly grown the reach of professional golf to millions worldwide," Mace said. "Professional golf undoubtedly helps shape the rest of the industry. With 5.8 million people playing off-course only golf (such as Topgolf), the industry is shifting toward more creative ways of playing the game and engaging new fans."

"While the extent of PIF’s influence is potentially concerning, LIV has shown an ability to be at the forefront of creative ways to grow the game, which could be monumental to the future success of the golf industry as a whole. I will be watching to see how this all plays out," she added

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.