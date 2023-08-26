Republican lawmakers took to social media Saturday to honor the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in a tragic suicide bombing during the Biden administration's "disastrous" and "botched" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, demanding accountability for those who were responsible for the attack.

Highlighting the two-year anniversary of the suicide bomb attack outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport during the military’s evacuation from Afghanistan in August 2021, the lawmakers paid their respects to the 13 brave men and women for their "selfless" service to the nation.

The deadly blast, which also resulted in the injuries of nearly two dozen others, killed 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and a Navy corpsman.

The suicide bomb attack was followed up by a firefight by Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee. Crowds had gathered for days seeking to escape the country, and there had been multiple warnings of a terror threat to the area — particularly from the Islamic State.

"Two years ago today, we witnessed the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in over a decade when a suicide bomber entered the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, taking the lives of 13 selfless United States servicemembers," Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To this day, not one member of the Biden administration has been held accountable for their botched withdrawal from Afghanistan," Wittman added in a separate post about the tragedy. "It’s time for all of those who have served our nation over the past two decades, and their loved ones, to get the answers they deserve."

In a statement, House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., honored the 13 men and women who lost their lives that day to the "deadliest attack on Americans in Afghanistan since 2011."

"Two years ago today, our nation was devastated by the deaths of 13 brave Servicemembers in the deadliest attack on Americans in Afghanistan since 2011, which was a direct result of President Biden‘s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal," Stefanik said. "We will never forget their courageous service and sacrifice on behalf of our great nation. That day, House Republicans vowed that we would hold President Biden and his administration accountable for their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal."

"Since retaking control of the house, we have delivered on that promise despite the Biden administration’s efforts to stonewall our investigations. House Republicans remain committed to delivering justice for those 13 brave Servicemembers and all of our Afghanistan veterans," she added.

Paying his respects to the fallen heroes through X, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., wrote, "On August 26, 2021, 13 U.S. servicemembers were killed in a suicide bombing during President Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. May we forever honor these courageous men and women who sacrificed their lives for our nation."

In a statement, House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said it is "unfathomable" that no one in the Biden administration had been held accountable for the "botched" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"U.S. Servicemembers have never hesitated to answer the call to defend freedom in the face of evil. Two years ago, an ISIS-K terrorist killed 13 U.S. servicemembers who were protecting civilians fleeing Afghanistan. These young men and women embodied the very best of our nation – we must never forget their selfless bravery," he said. "It is unfathomable that two years after this horrific attack no one in the Biden administration has been held accountable for the botched withdrawal that led to the deaths of 13 Americans."

"I will continue to investigate the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and seek the accountability the American people deserve," Rogers added.

"[Two] years ago today, 13 brave servicemembers lost their lives in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Please join me in praying for the families of these heroes who paid the ultimate price," Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., wrote in a post to X. "@HouseGOP has vowed and executed on holding Biden accountable. #NeverForget"

"Today marks two years since we lost 13 US service members during the ISIS bombing of the Kabul Airport," Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy noted in a post to social media.

"It is a somber reminder that lives were lost because of Biden’s botched withdrawal and that once more Afghanistan has become a terrorist hotbed," he added.

"Two years ago, thirteen brave Americans lost their lives during a suicide-bomb attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. May their lives and dedication to defending America’s freedoms never be forgotten," Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., stated on X.

"It's been two years since the tragic terrorist attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul that led to the loss of life of 13 brave US Service Members. I have not forgotten Biden's botched withdrawal, and will continue to work with my colleagues to pursue accountability," Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., wrote in a post.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., also weighed in on the two-year anniversary of the bombing, calling for Americans to "stand with the Gold Star families" and demand "full accountability and transparency" from the Biden administration as it relates to what took place that day.

"On this day, we remember and honor the lives lost two years ago in the tragic attack in Kabul, including 13 brave American servicemembers," Mills wrote on X. "In the aftermath, we’ve revealed glaring mistakes and the Biden administration's dereliction of duty. Let's stand with the Gold Star families, demanding full accountability and transparency."

In a statement, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote, "Two years ago today, a suicide bomber detonated at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as it was being evacuated- taking the lives of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians."

"We must never forget the men and women in uniform who gave their lives in Afghanistan or our Afghan allies who served alongside them and are now in fear for their lives from the Taliban and other terrorist groups," he added.

The Kabul airport bomb attack marked the deadliest day for U.S. troops in the war-torn country since insurgents in Afghanistan shot down a U.S. Chinook helicopter in August 2011 – which killed 38 people, including 31 U.S. troops.

