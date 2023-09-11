"Ozark" actress Laura Linney had a scary fan encounter during New York Fashion Week that led to a member of her security team being assaulted.

In a fan-captured TikTok video, Linney is seen outside a hotel in New York on Friday when a fan approaches her, brushing off her security guard.

"Don’t f---ing touch me," the fan is heard telling the award-winning actress's security guard in the video.

"Hey! Hey! No," the security guard told the fan while putting his body in front of Linney, attempting to protect her. "You don’t do that," he added.

After a brief, few awkward seconds, the fan hit her security guard in the back of the head as he walked away, looking back at both Linney and her security and muttering a few words.

Once the fan was closer to the hotel entrance, he yelled one more time, "Don’t f---ing touch me."

Linney immediately asked her security guard, "Are you alright?"

After the abrupt encounter, Linney and the member of her security team walked away from the entrance of the hotel.

Linney's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the incident.

The "Big C" actress appeared to be one of several celebrities in New York City for fashion week, which concludes Wednesday. Linney was photographed attending the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on Friday.

The 59-year-old actress has had several big wins in Hollywood. Linney received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2022.

Linney detailed the monumental accomplishment to Fox News Digital at the time, saying, "It sort of hits you in so many different ways. There is the emotional thrill of it to realize that you’re a part of this history amongst people you have idolized your whole life, that your name is there, that it’s gonna be there for a while, that my son and my family can come see it. It’s very, very exciting."

Over her stellar career, Linney has been nominated for an Academy Award three times; won four Emmy Awards from a total of eight nominations; won two Golden Globes from a total of eight nominations; won a Screen Actors Guild Award; and has been nominated for five Tony Awards.