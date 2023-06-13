Lots of big stories out there getting little coverage by pretend journalists locked on the Trump indictment, conveniently to the exclusion of all of Biden's disasters.

Like the fact that China is building a powerful spy post in Cuba just 100 miles from Miami – no big deal. Or that would probably lose a war defending Taiwan against China right now because we've sent so much of our own weaponry and our own munitions to Ukraine. This from Politico: "The Biden administration has been slow to respond to what's minimally required to prevent an Indo-Pacific catastrophe, which is the need to rapidly build a better deterrent, especially new stockpiles of munitions that would convince China it could be too costly to attack Taiwan. "

But do we even have the capacity to spit out munitions to make up for what we've sent to Zelenskyy? A swift response may not be possible, in large part because of how shrunken the US manufacturing base has become since the Cold War. Who warned about that decades ago? Well, Pat Buchanan, that's who. And later, people like myself and obviously President Trump. And remember when he warned about that, what the Pentagon did to him.

CONCERNS GROW AS US MILITARY FACES RECRUITMENT CRISIS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW: 'CULTURAL ROT' IS SPREADING

Yet, despite these disturbing tales of American military decline, the White House, they don't seem concerned. They have other priorities.

Happy pride. Now, the extravaganza really began in earnest the week before where there wasn't any dancing, but the pitch was the same.

…. Well, unfortunately, things don't seem to be getting better. In fact, they're getting worse. The Army will miss its recruiting target this year by a staggering 25%.

Now, most other branches are in a recruiting mess as well. It's a full-blown crisis. But the Air Force's answer to this, well, check out this tweet.

That airman isn't saluting the American flag, but instead is standing in front of something called the Progress Pride flag. But will approaches like this help with enlistment and the deficit there? Now, we, of course, love all of our service members, no matter who they are and are grateful for all of their patriotism and their service. Wouldn't it be irresponsible not to question why our Pentagon is spending so much time inventing imaginary enemies when we actually have real ones?