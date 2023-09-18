FOX News' Laura Ingraham argues crime should be treated as crime regardless of the race of the criminals or their victims Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, imagine if the video you're about to see involved two White teens laughing as they mowed down a Black former police officer who was out riding his bike. Caution, this video is very disturbing to watch. Now, this happened more than a month ago. Who thinks that it would have taken this long to release the video if the races of the alleged perpetrators and the victims were reversed? Now we all know the answer to that. Look, we still don't have the manifesto of that trans killer in Nashville. We've been waiting for that. How convenient.

Crime is crime. Crime should be treated as crime regardless of the race of the criminals or their victims. But that's just not how the left sees it, and that's not how they ever want to see it. And this is part of the reason why things are spinning out of control. We all see it. We all know what's happening. With retail theft, where billions of dollars are lost annually to scenes like this. And vicious, cruel moments like this when two teens just decide to lash out for the hell of it.

THE MOST ACCURATE EXPLANATION FOR THE RISE IN CRIME IN AMERICA

After years of demonizing police as vicious racists, the left feels no responsibility whatsoever when police officers are either gunned down or run over, as you saw earlier in that Las Vegas clip. They're just simply wearing uniforms or their past association as a police officer.

An 80-year-old man named Marcelino Valerio and his wife were getting out of the car near their home in the Bronx when he was shot in the head and killed. Looks like the murdering thug was just out trying to have some fun. The suspect, who was dressed entirely in black, including a black ski mask rolled up next to Valerio on the sidewalk, shot him twice. One of the shots striking him point-blank in the head. We've seen what more permissive approaches to crime did in the 1960s when social upheaval plus the spread of recreational drug use gave way to urban riots and rising crime.

The violent crime rate in the 60s increased 126% between 1960 and 1970, that's according to the pretty liberal Brennan Center for Justice. But the fact is, tough-on-crime policies worked when we had them, and they were attacked, however, as racist and unjust, and then they were ultimately ditched in cities like New York.

