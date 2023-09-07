FOX News host Laura Ingraham lays out why some big-name sororities are more concerned with "placating the left" than serving their female members on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Sister Act – that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, when an individual born a man who now says he is not, is allowed to join a college sorority, most Americans either roll their eyes or are just disgusted. But not MSNBC, because they think a trans person playing dress-up is a hero. After all, it's historic.

Well, I'd say it's probably incredibly hard to be one of the pledges who didn't get in that sorority when a biological male did. Or maybe other sisters who are still in the sorority.

We invited Artemis Langford on "The Angle" last night and also tonight but instead of a yes or no, we received a note from Langford's lawyer, who said that, "The most heinous allegations made in the lawsuit were untrue." But regardless of Langford's personal behavior or how his presence made certain sisters feel or not feel... why should sororities feel compelled to allow biological men in as sisters? Well, the woke media, of course, they don't have any questions about any of this. Only congratulations.

I'd say it's pretty unusual in everyone's experience watching this. But in this upside-down world that we live in now, if you believe that men are men and women are women – if you believe that boys and girls should have separate locker rooms and separate sports teams, that men should be able to have fraternities and women sororities. … If you have the nerve to say any of that out loud, then you are the oppressor.

Well, no one should ever be threatening anyone. But if you feel like you're being punked watching this, it's because you are.

Langford's attorney insists that Artemis is not a man. It's legally a female. Now, we asked what legal steps her or his client has taken to secure a change in designation, but have yet to hear back. And again, it's beside the point. Legal semantics aside, "The Angle's" point here still stands. I could identify as a penguin and my friends could call me a penguin, but it wouldn't make me a penguin. But it turns out some big-name sororities are going the way of big corporations. They become less concerned with serving their customers or their female members and more concerned with placating the left.

Check out KKΓ's guide for LGBTQ awareness. "Respect for a person's identity and self-label and pronouns and recognize that there is not one acceptable way to transition." Huh? Where's the part where a sister's religious liberty and conscience rights are respected? Or maybe even facts or basic human biology? Guess those are out the window. How sad that the once great Democrat Party is now tied up with all of this nonsense. The so-called champions of women are now standing with people like former collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas. Born a physically powerful young man, but now pretends to be a woman.

Thomas dominated in the pool to win the women's NCAA championship last year, a total travesty. But no more so than Rachel Levine, the ultimate DEI Biden appointee. That luminescent paragon of femininity recently traveled all the way to Alaska and visited and praised an LGBTQ health clinic famous for replacing the word mothers with the word "egg producers." Nice going, Rach. The party of JFK has become the party of JFI--just fake it. Because it doesn't take courage to demand your trans rights on a college campus. That's easy. But it does take courage to stand up for basic truths when all the well-funded, powerful forces are aligned against you.

