Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Donald Trump's indictments and how his legal battles could help Democrats retain control of the White House - by design.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Depending on your perspective as we gear up for the election season, the sentiments range from consternation, wishful thinking or straight pani … and MAGA-nation believes there's nothing like the real thing. And they're ecstatic.

And meanwhile, Democrats, the conventional wisdom goes, believe that Trump as a nominee is a gift to them because they think he'll be too wounded to win, and it'll ensure a massive Democrat turnout. But the Democrats and the anti-Trumpers aren't leaving anything up to chance. They have contingency plans brewing so that in the event that Trump wins his party's nomination and goes on to win the election, he still won't become president, they hope. Now, remember, this is from the self-proclaimed defenders of democracy. And these machinations go back to 2016, when liberals were pushing the idea of using the Electoral College to deny Trump the presidency.

Now, never forget that Donald Trump humiliated the DC establishment when he won in 2016. He humiliated them again when the economy boomed from 2017 right up to the end of 2019 before the pandemic. And then he scared them in 2020 when he came so close to winning despite a year of shutdowns and, of course, the violence after the Floyd killing.

But they'll do whatever it takes to stop Trump or anyone else who sounds like Trump in 2024. They don't care about the rule of law or the potential damage to America resulting from these growing divisions, and they certainly do not care about respecting the will of the voters.

