Fox News host Laura Ingraham laid out her thoughts on President Biden and the Democratic Party ahead of 2024's election on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They're calling him a stand-in for Biden in 2024, a political star waiting in the wings who sure has been acting like a candidate lately.

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I'm going on the road to take the fight to states where freedom is most under attack.

…

INGRAHAM: Remember, as governor of the most populated state in the country, it's easy to get lots of favorable press coverage. But when you're running for national office, people actually want to really look at your record. Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis can genuinely point to policies that worked. But Newsom, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, which is nonpartisan, 66% believe there are bad times for California ahead in the new economic year… Gosh, no wonder why four out of 10 Californians are now seriously considering leaving the state.

LAURA INGRAHAM: BIG BUSINESS STILL HAS A CRUSH ON BIDEN

But if Newsom became president, where would we all move to? Poland, Hungary? Where would we go? The country would empty out. Now, extrapolating from Newsom's personal popularity in a state run by Democrats, extrapolating from that to viability for national office over Joe Biden is unwise.

First, remember the real reason Biden was the nominee in 2020: He was the only Democrat still alive who the party could use to mask how radical they'd become. Remember the party picked Biden over Bernie, Buttigieg, Kamala, etc. None were acceptable to the masses, but Biden was. And even with his dreadful economic record, to many, Biden remains endearing, even reassuring, wearing his banker-like suits from the 1950s, his aviator shades and his perfect pocket squares. He jogs memories of the Democrat Party of yore, and when he reminisces about the good old days, millions of Democrats do too.

…

So Democrats really are between a rock and a hard place here: They'd probably like to dump Biden, but for better or worse, they're stuck with him.