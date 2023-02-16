Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one half to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&