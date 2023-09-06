A Las Vegas rapper accused of killing a man in 2021 and writing a song about it has been arrested.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with the death of Randall Wallace, FOX 5 Vegas reported. McDaniel is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.

Las Vegas police officers responded to a call of a man down at an apartment complex on Sept. 18, 2021. They found Wallace with gunshots and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they believed Wallace wasn't the intended target and another said they had more information, but did not want to be labeled a snitch.

McDaniel was later identified as a suspect.

On July 17, 2023, an investigator found a YouTube video posted to "The Biggest Finn 4800″ titled "Fadee Free."

The lyrics included: "I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry."

Investigators said the lyrics, allegedly written by McDaniel, take credit for the killing of Wallace and includes information about the killing that was never released to the public.

McDaniel is being held in the Clark County jail and is expected to appear in court Thursday.