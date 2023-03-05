Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
"I did give it serious consideration, and I talked to people everywhere, and I talked to my family, and it was a tough decision, but I’ve decided that I will not be a candidate for the Republican nomination for president," Hogan told CBS’s "Face the Nation" in a sit-down interview to air in full Sunday.
Asked about going up against affronts from former President Donald Trump, Hogan said, "That really didn’t scare me. You’re right, it would be a tough race and he’s very tough, you know. But I beat life-threatening cancer, so having Trump call me names on Twitter didn’t really scare me off."