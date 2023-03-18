Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie has broken her silence following the actor's sudden death at the age of 60 Friday.

Stephanie, who married Reddick in 2011, shared a tribute to her late husband on his verified social media accounts and expressed her gratitude to his fans for their condolences.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," she wrote on Instagram Saturday along with four photos of the "John Wick" star, including one of his "Destiny" video game character Commander Zavala.

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them.

LANCE REDDICK, STAR OF ‘THE WIRE’ AND THE ‘JOHN WICK’ FRANCHISE, DEAD AT 60

"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

Reddick voiced the character of Commander Zavala in the 2014 video game "Destiny" and its 2017 sequel "Destiny 2." Since the release of "Destiny 2," the game's developer, Bungie, has regularly released expansions and quarterly seasons.

Reddick was the game's longest-running and most-used voice cast member, according to Forbes.

After news of his death broke Friday, thousands of "Destiny" players paid tribute to Reddick in-game by visiting Commander Zavala in his station at the Tower, the outlet reported.

Since only 16 players can fit in the Tower at a time, the gamers have been holding hundreds of vigils. The players' avatars were seen gathering around Zavala, paying their respects in various ways as they kneeled, saluted, hugged or stood silently side by side.

Reddick had a strong relationship with the "Destiny" fan community, frequently posting videos of himself playing the game and recording fan-requested dialogue in character.

The actor died "suddenly" due to natural causes, his publicist Mia Hansen confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press.

In addition to starring in all four of the "John Wick" movies, Reddick was known for his roles on "The Wire," "Fringe," "Bosch," "Oz," "White House Down," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Lost" among many other film and TV projects.

Many of Reddick's former co-stars and other celebrities, including Ben Stiller, Wendell Pierce, Stephen King and James Gunn mourned his death on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"John Wick: Chapter Four" star Keanu Reeves and the film's director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to Reddick in a joint statement to Deadline.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," they said.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Reddick portrayed Charon, a Continental Hotel concierge and close ally to Wick, in all four installments of the franchise. The fourth film debuts in theaters next week.

The actor did not attend the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter Four" in New York City Wednesday. He shared three photos to Instagram in which he was seen relaxing on a couch with his dogs Thursday, one day before his death.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.