A Twitter user DMs Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to thank her and GM Rob Pelinka for the trades the team made at the deadline – but she wasn't happy.

The Twitter user seemed confused as to why Buss wasn't "thankful" for his praise, but she seemed to have pretty good reason.

Twitter user @BronGotGame tweeted his thank-you with Buss' reply that read:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm not sure how you got into my private message area because I don't follow you but it seems to be around the time my account was hacked. Could you be the hacker by any chance? I would appreciate if you would stop sending me hateful messages but if you do, I am going to mute your account so you will be wasting your time. We both have better things to do with our time, right? Thanks for your understanding. Best of luck to you in your future."

"I’m in tears dawg. Jeanie Buss replied to my dm’s and I was just thanking her & Pelinka for the trades that went down, be thankful lady," @BronGotGame tweeted, with the screenshot of the exchange.

However, Buss pulled out the receipts and shared previous messages the user sent her in previous months, one of which that said she would be "the worst owner in sports if you don't get a trade done before this season is unsalvageable."

"Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all."

2 FORMER NBA PLAYERS SENTENCED TO 30, 24 MONTHS IN JAIL FOR DEFRAUDING LEAGUE'S HEALTH AND BENEFIT PLAN

The Lakers made a sliver of moves leading up to the trade deadline, including a blockbuster to get rid of Russell Westbrook. They acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Davon Reed, and Mo Bamba while sending away Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Patrick Beverley.

The Lakers are currently the 13th seed in the West at 27-32, and are 2.0 gamers back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final play-in tournament spot.