Lady Gaga’s father says he feels "tremendous" after celebrating three years sober.

Joe Germanotta opened up to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about his journey to ditch alcohol following his open-heart surgery.

"Right after I came back, out of the hospital, I decided, you know what, it's time because I couldn't drink anyway and I just started, doing different things with... different types of mocktails and...it was satisfying," he said.

After quitting alcohol cold turkey, Germanotta is noticing a trend as he serves mocktails at his New York City restaurant, Joanne Trattoria.

"There's some really good imitation gin," he revealed "One of my favorite drinks is a Negroni. It's made with a fake gin. It's called New London Gin Light or Light Gin and then Divina Rossa, which is kind of like...a Campari flavor and you mix them together and you put them on the rocks and you put a slice of orange on it and it's a cocktail and you can sit at the bar and you feel normal."

Joanne Trattoria hosts mocktail night the last Thursday of every month.

"I think the younger generation now is moving away from alcohol and I mean, they've always, you know, were smoking weed, but I think they're moving away from alcohol now. Some of the stuff is really good. I mean, there's a new beer out. It tastes like beer."

Germanotta assured others that sobriety is surely not overrated.

"It feels tremendous," the father told Fox News. "...The next day you remember what you did. You don’t feel horrible for 24 hours. You're so much more productive in work and your family."