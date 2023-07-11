Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is speaking out about a recent dangerous trend at concerts where attendees have been throwing objects on-stage, striking the performers.

Germanotta was a guest on "America Reports" on Monday when he told host Sandra Smith that it is "a shame" that this type of behavior is becoming the new normal at live music shows.

Smith showed Germanotta a video of Harry Styles being hit in the eye during a recent performance. "This is incredibly dangerous stuff that is happening to these performers," Smith said.

Germanotta replied, "I've been out to over 200 shows, and they do throw things on-stage, but normally it's like a letter or a jacket that they made or flowers. You know, something personal."

"But now it's like a cellphone," Smith chimed in with Germanotta saying, "That's your most prized possession, you're always looking for your cellphone, and you're going to throw that on-stage?"

Germanotta mentioned that fans used to throw their "panties" on-stage at Elvis Presley during his performances.

Smith laughed before adding, "You can't harm the performer," which Germanotta agreed.

"No. It's gonna become like an airport when you go to an arena when you see a sport or a concert," he said. "It's really you know, it's a shame that this is happening."

Germanotta pointed out that Lady Gaga's fans "love her" and he does not see her shows escalating to this level of violence.

"Not saying that Adele's fans don't love her," he added.

Adele had a very stern statement for fans when she recently took the stage at Caesars Palace.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said, starting to laugh.

"It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she noted of the irony of the situation.

"I've been seeing these people," she continued, as she walked across the stage. "These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

Just last week, Drake dodged a cellphone that was thrown at him mid-performance. The "God's Plan" rapper joins a slew of other stars, including Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, who have had objects thrown at them, interrupting their performances.

Rexha was not able to brush off a cellphone being thrown at her as quickly as Drake was. Last month, Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.