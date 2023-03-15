Daring dresses were all the rage at the 2023 Oscars with stars competing for "best in sheer" at the 95th Academy Awards.

Nearly naked ensembles seemed to be a staple at the Dolby Theatre, where Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Mindy Kaling showed some skin in see-through dresses at Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

Hours later at the Vanity Fair soirée, Ciara made a bold statement (and turned heads) wearing a sparkling netted dress by Dundas with a simple black thong and pasties.

"The fashion scene is ever-evolving. More than ever before, red carpet looks have become very unpredictable," celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Johnny Wujek told Fox News Digital.

"Some will go classic and clean, while others push boundaries and go ‘full-out drama,'" Wujek said.

Rihanna, fresh from her Super Bowl performance, took maternity fashion to a new level by wearing a sheer turtleneck Alaïa ensemble with a leather bustier wrapped into a skirt. She completed her chocolate brown ensemble with Moussaieff High Jewellery's diamond drop earrings and matching brown and white diamond rings.

"I believe women feel more powerful than ever in their bodies and a touch of sheer elevates their confidence feeling sexy, secure, yet sophisticated," wardrobe designer Jhoanna Alba of Alba Legacy said of the naked dress trend.

"I love how sheer has become a staple piece in every woman’s wardrobe," she added, noting that there are certainly extremes to the trend, but incorporating sheer looks into fashion can be fun.

"Combining sheer with organic silk, seen on Lady Gaga, sheer & leather seen on Rihanna, to a sheer overlay seen on Michelle Williams at the Oscars Champagne carpet," Alba stated.

Lady Gaga rocked a see-through Versace dress before performing her song from "Top Gun: Maverick." The black gown was fresh off the runway where Gigi Hadid debuted the piece at Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham, who had an awkward encounter with Hugh Grant, opted for an Alberta Ferretti cutout dress.

Mindy Kaling, a presenter at the ceremony, wore a white Vera Wang dress with a faux corset and above-the-elbow gloves. "The Office" star later changed into a black version of the gown to present on-air with John Cho.

Michelle Williams wore Chanel Couture for the big night, with an embroidered sheer cape made of silk-chiffon covering an angelic white bustier dress. Jamie Lee Curtis was on trend in a sheer sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown.

"There are so many different ways to incorporate sheer into your style," Alba said. "Just have fun with it and own it!"

Just as the off-white carpet was being rolled up, the stars were heading over to show some skin at the Vanity Fair party.

"This year's Oscars were an eclectic mix of classic and sexy," Wujek told Fox News Digital.

"I'm loving the sheer movements that Lady Gaga and Ciara were presenting for the Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscars party. It was giving sexy with a little mystery. And when I say a little, I mean just a little."

Ciara added velvet elbow-length gloves and a pair of towering stilettos to her glittering Dundas net dress, which delicately wrapped around her neck.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio caught the naked trend and rocked a Dundas frock with lace appliques along her wrists and neck. Emily Ratajkowski wore a see-through Feben gown with braided fabric running down her chest.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in "Where the Crawdads Sing," sported a nude bodysuit underneath her shimmering Gucci gown.

Eva Longoria traded in her sequins from the show earlier in the evening and opted for a sweeping black Zuhair Murad dress with a sheer skirt.

Perhaps the most viral ensemble of the evening was "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer's silk skirt worn with a single white Ann Demeulemeester micro feather across her chest – a look styled by Law Roach.

Shawn Mendes rocked a see-through black shirt with his Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.

Wujek, an Emmy Award winner who has worked with Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, is excited to see stars taking more risks on the red carpet.

"I'm here for all of it," he said. "There are no rules when it comes to fashion and trends. It's about feeling your most powerfully authentic self and owning it. I've never been one to follow the rules."