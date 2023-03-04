Lacrosse practice at a Tampa, Florida, high school was interrupted this week when an alligator was spotted walking across the field of play.

In a video posted to social media, the alligator can be seen walking across the field while the Alonso High School lacrosse team looks on waiting for it to leave the area, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

The '70s hit song "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith was added to the background of the video.

Over a dozen players can be seen standing together in a group at a safe distance from the reptile as it makes its way across the field at a leisurely pace.

"First a Fish Falls from the sky, now a Gator comes to visit -- looks like it's time for a new Team Award!" the team posted on Twitter.

"[The] gator was completely relaxed and casually strolled across the field, occasionally stopping to just lay down and chill a bit," Eric Klaus, the team's coach who filmed the video, told Newsweek.

"We immediately called the principal and asked him what his gator wrestling skills were because we could use some help," Klaus added.

Klaus said the 6.5-foot alligator was on the high school grounds for about 40 minutes and left the property on its own accord through a hole in the fence.

Alonso High School is no stranger to alligators while athletic teams are practicing, as evidenced by a similar event in April 2021 when WTSP-TV reported that one of the four-legged creatures interrupted a track and field practice.

"Yeah, so this interrupted practice," the team posted on Twitter, along with a picture of the alligator. "Casually strolled across our path. Not a care in the world. Absent from photo are the Raven athletes whose track speed was never better!"

Last week, an elderly Florida woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator while walking her dog on the opposite side of the state in St. Lucie.