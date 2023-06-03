A Los Angeles news program poked fun at PetSmart's new pride collection for pets, in a report Wednesday, while also mocking the "drama" from some consumers upset over it.

"PetSmart is the latest brand getting caught up in anti-LGBTQ drama [over] Pride-themed pet clothing and toys," KTLA 5 anchor Andy Riesmeyer began. "Is the Doomsday clock at midnight yet? Please say yes," he joked in the report first picked up by The Blaze.

The "You Are Loved" collection by the pet retail giant includes rainbow chew toys and a pride-themed two-piece bikinis for dogs.

The journalist made his co-workers laugh by describing an aquarium ornament "for your gender-fluid fish" in the collection and a "pride leash and harness combo," which he said probably came in human sizes too.

While the news team chuckled, Riesmeyer continued to deliver jokes about the collection.

"Now some people say, you know, no dog is straight or gay, except for my labrador growing up named Max, who love is love, loved all dogs regardless of gender, and people's legs, park benches, even a PowerWheels 4x4," Riesmeyer teased.

After joking some more about the dog being gay, the news team said it was the perfect time to announce they were hosting the "Pride" parade this weekend.

Last month, PetSmart boasted about their LGBTQ collection in a press release.

"PetSmart is proud to elevate the voices and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community – from our associates and the pet parents we serve, to members of the community and allies," Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at PetSmart said.

The executive sponsor of Petsmart PRIDE AT WORK added, "Our You Are Loved collection was initiated and inspired by our associate resource group team members to help pet parents and their pets celebrate the spirit of Pride and share our values of inclusion and unconditional love."

The company also touted they had given $600,000 in the past four years to controversial LGBTQ group GLSEN.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) advocates for integrating certain gender ideology into K-12 classrooms, including providing sample district policies which restrict parents' knowledge on their child's gender identity in schools. Fox News recently uncovered that retail giant Target also collaborates and gives annual donations to GLSEN.

Fox News Digital reached out to PetSmart corporate for comment.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.