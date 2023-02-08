Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., once again sparked a wildfire of commentary across social media with her flashy fashion sense.

President Biden gave his second State of the Union on Tuesday, now to a divided government, with a newly Republican controlled House. However, for many, the fashion choices of multiple politicians stole the show.

Sinema wore a bright yellow dress with flared shoulders that raised many eyebrows on Twitter. This comes a month after her furry outfit at the World Economic Forum was compared to a sheep.

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Former Pence aide Olivia Troye relayed a discussion with her mom over whether Sinema’s outfit was more fitting at the Grammy Awards.

"Mom: That lady…in the bright yellow dress… Me: Senator Kyrsten Sinema? Mom: Yes. Did she get confused & think she was going to that Grammys music awards show you were watching the other night?" she wrote.

Writer Lesley Abravanel tweeted a similar comparison, "Kyrsten Sinema got confused and thought this was the Grammys #sotu2023."

MSNBC producer Manny Fidel compared both Sinema and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., with her fur collar, to cartoonish video game antagonists, "marjorie taylor greene and kyrsten sinema look like comedic-relief villains in a 90s final fantasy game."

Author Ted Genoways compared Sinema’s outfit to the famous curtain-rod dress worn in a parody of Gone With the Wind on the Carol Burnett Show, "Kyrsten Sinema entering the chamber. #SOTU"

Popular account The Rude Pundit tweeted, "I see Kyrsten Sinema skinned Big Bird for her outfit."

BIDEN ONLY MENTIONED CHINA 3 TIMES IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Outside magazine editor-in-chief Alex Heard tweeted along as if he was in a drinking game, "Sinema is wearing a wacko yellow dress. Drink!" He later added that the dress, "has shoulder pads that look like flying buttresses."

Political cartoonist Tom Tomorrow said her dress resembled his own comics' futuristic clothing, "Generally don't comment on clothing choices, but I do appreciate Sinema's efforts to usher in the future I have always imagined."

Tribune Content Agency sports editor Ben Estes tweeted, "Sinema is wearing a dress from the Macy's Cry For Help collection."

Other users praised Sinema for making a bold choice, however.

Radio host Grace Curley tweeted, "As someone who RARELY takes fashion risks-- I like that Kyrsten Sinema has so much fun with her outfits."

"I love what [Kyrsten] Sinema is wearing. She dresses how she wants to dress and thinks how she wants to think. That is why the Democrats fear her. She is her own self. She went to Washington DC to represent her constituents, not become a Pelosi employee," TPUSA ambassador Kambree Nelson wrote.

She added, "This is why I have mad respect for her. My friends in Arizona do too, and they are Republicans."

Podcaster Daniel Paisner made a callback to a widely mocked comment from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, during his bid for the presidency as he sat next to Sinema, "his binders full of women runneth over... #SOTU #Mitt #Sinema."