Kyra Sedgwick joked husband of 35 years Kevin Bacon fell in love with her on their first date after she remarked how high the menu prices were at the place where they were dining.

"We had dinner one night and that was it," Sedgwick told People magazine this week of their whirlwind romance.

She admitted that when she first met him on the set of 1987’s "Lemon Sky" she was a "little standoffish."

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, he thinks he's really cool,’" she said of Bacon who had already starred in "Footloose" by that time.

But they soon connected on their first date a few weeks later.

"It was a nice dinner. I opened the menu and said, ‘I can’t believe these prices and he instantly fell in love," she laughed, adding, "I was like, ‘Oh my God! This place is really expensive!’"

Bacon remarked, "Wow, a girl that actually looks at the prices!"

"She’s a keeper!" Sedgwick joked as Bacon added, he was thinking, "I’m going to marry her!"

Sedgewick said she realized he was the one the morning after their date. "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home.’ I realized, 'Oh, that was him.' "

Bacon called her a "knockout. "If I’m being perfectly honest it sort of was shallow in that kind of way, but I could also tell immediately that — this would have definitely been a dealbreaker — that she was an amazing actress," he said.

"And I just don’t know if I would have gotten into a relationship if I wasn’t completely enamored with her work and her on set sort of vibe and professionalism. I could see how she was taking the work so seriously."

He added that aside from that there was a "whole other level of connection that is really hard to even put into words."

The couple married a year later in 1988 and have two children: Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31.

On the longevity of their romance, Sedgwick said a "sense of humor is crucial" and they continue to be each other’s "biggest support."

The couple continue to work together — Sedgwick just directed Bacon in 2022 romance "Space Oddity" — but they also love their time away from the set.

"To me, walking down the street together just shooting the s--- in the middle of the night still feels like a nice place to be," Bacon said.