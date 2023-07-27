As a mother to two youngsters, Kylie Jenner has chosen to be more forthcoming with the cosmetic procedures she has had done over the years – having previously been notoriously mum on the subject, despite immense speculation.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi," she disclosed in the latest episode of the "The Kardashians." Jenner admitted that she had the procedure done at 19, the year before she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 5.

"Not thinking I'd have a child, when I was 20. Like, they were still healing. And I had beautiful breasts… just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, I obviously never got them done to begin with," she told her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, getting emotional.

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," she added, before explaining she would personally do things differently.

"Obviously I have a daughter, too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

Jenner has previously admonished reports she had breast augmentation surgery, having only recently admitted to getting facial fillers on her family's reality show.

"She's the most beautiful thing ever," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said of her daughter.

"I want to be like the best mom and best example for her… I wish I could like, be her, and do it all differently. ‘Cause I wouldn’t touch anything."

Jenner, who also shares son Aire, 1 with Scott, explained in an earlier episode that a common misconception about her was that she had had an abundance of work done.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false. I've only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves."

On this season of their show, Jenner, who is the younger sister of the Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé as well as Kendall Jenner, has broached a larger conversation about the beauty standards the famous family has set.