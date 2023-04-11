Kyle Rittenhouse called out Soros-backed Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza for charging Sgt. Daniel Perry with murder for shooting an armed Black Lives Matter protester.

Rittenhouse, who defended himself against Black Lives Matter rioters and was acquitted of murder charges, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday to discuss how the case parallels to his experience and pointed out the double standard for self-defense.

Rittenhouse stressed that Garrett Foster was armed with a rifle and Perry maintained that he fired when Foster pointed the gun at his vehicle during a nighttime protest in Austin.

"You have a man with an AK-47 and over 120 rounds of ammo on his person dressed just for war as some people might say … raising it towards Daniel Perry, who was in flip-flops and beach shorts carrying a revolver. And nobody wants to talk about that. Nobody wants to mention that he was armed.

"I see a lot of reports just saying he fired indiscriminately into a crowd, and he drove into a bunch of rioters. They don't want to talk about … how his car was swarmed with a bunch of rioters trying to attack him."

Perry was found guilty on Friday of murdering Foster, an Air Force veteran who was carrying an AK-47 during a protest in downtown Austin in July 2020. Attorneys for Perry argued that he acted in self-defense after Foster raised the rifle at him, while prosecutors alleged that Perry instigated the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has urged the state parole board to recommend a pardon in the case.

"Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney," Gov. Abbott said in a statement on Saturday. "I look forward to approving the Board's pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk."

Rittenhouse pointed out that there is a double standard from liberal prosecutors like Garza.

"People aren't talking about the fact that the second person who attacked Daniel Perry, after [he] defended himself against Garrett Foster. He was then shot at three times by a person who was never charged by the Travis County D.A."

"They don't want to talk about that. They don't want to talk about the recklessness of that, and they don't want to charge him. It's a double standard," said Rittenhouse.

Perry was working as an Uber driver on July 25, 2020, when he encountered a large Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Austin. He told police that a group of protesters encircled his vehicle and that Foster raised the AK-47, prompting him to open fire with a handgun in self-defense.

Garza defended the murder charge, "In this case, a jury of twelve listened to testimony for nearly two weeks, upending their lives to painstakingly evaluate the evidence and arguments presented by both the State and the Defense. After hearing from civilian eyewitnesses and expert witnesses, and deliberating for over fifteen hours, they reached the unanimous decision that Daniel Perry did not kill Garrett Foster in self-defense and was guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt."

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin after he fatally shot two protesters who had taken to the streets to protest the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.