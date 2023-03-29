Kyle Rittenhouse testified before North Dakota lawmakers Tuesday in favor of a bill that would afford restitution to defendants acquitted of violent crimes in the name of self-defense.

"By supporting HB 1213, you are supporting the God-given rights that are thoughtfully and intentionally identified in the Second Amendment of our Constitution," Rittenhouse said, testifying remotely before the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

If enacted, the bill would add a new section to state code stating that "if an individual charged with a crime of violence is found not guilty due to the justification of self-defense, the court may order the state to reimburse the defendant for all reasonable costs incurred in defense, including loss of wages and time, attorney's fees, and other expenses involved in the defense. The reimbursement is not an independent cause of action."

Rittenhouse was 17 and living in Illinois when he answered calls online to defend businesses during rioting unfolding in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2021 in response to the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake while officers responded to a domestic dispute.

Amid the chaotic scene, Rittenhouse opened fire, shooting three people, two of them fatally. Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense, and his legal team showed video suggesting that demonstrators first chased down and attacked the then-17-year-old before he fired his rifle. In November 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury on all charges stemming from the shooting during racial justice protests despite being vilified by left-leaning media as an alleged white supremacist.

"I want to acknowledge that my case was thrust into the public eye by the media," Rittenhouse testified. "I was blessed to receive the support from thousands of people who saw the situation for what it actually was. People came to my aid in many ways including financially donating to my legal defense fund. Unfortunately not everyone has the opportunity to receive this kind of support. Most people who are forced to defend themselves or their loved ones' lives often end up losing their jobs, homes and livelihoods just trying to further defend themselves through the court process. Personally for me, it was like being thrown into a nightmare I couldn't wake up from. It literally changed and impacted every aspect of my life. The House Bill 1213 being presented to you was created to protect the innocent who are thrust into violent situations and forced to defend their life or loved ones."

Rittenhosue contended the proposed legislation seeks to prevent "the acquitted from losing everything they have worked their entire life for."

"My mission is to use my personal experience to speak for victims and help evoke change to a broken system that leaves our American citizens as collateral damage in the wake of a court process that has grown numb and desensitized to the humanity of its decision," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse, who has supported similar legislation billed as "Kyle's Law" in other states, argued that HB 1213 would provide "checks and balances," forcing prosecutors to pause and gather all the facts in a case before filing charges.

The Bismark Tribune reported that North Dakota prosecutors have raised concerns about the legislation, namely opposing the bill over potential costs, the chilling effect of bringing forth criminal charges and other procedural headaches. Ward County State's Attorney Rozanna Larson reportedly rejected the notion prosecutors make decisions on political notions.

Jeremy Ensrud, a North Dakota assistant attorney general who previously worked as a prosecutor in Ward County, told the newspaper that prosecutors could face disciplinary action that could result in losing their license if they pursue criminal charges that they know are not supported by probable cause.

"I don't know any prosecutor who's going to go to law school, take out the six figures in debt that we all did and put their license on the line just to try to go after someone who's not guilty," he said. The bill cleared the state House along a 50-40 vote, while the state Senate and its judiciary committee have not voted on the legislation.