...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&