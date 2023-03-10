Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn may have never married, but their bond is one of a kind.

In a recent interview with Variety, one of Hollywood's longest-standing couples shared that they were "constantly" asked why they never married.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?'" Russell told the outlet, referring back to the early years of their relationship in the '80s.

"And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?'" he continued. "We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't."

The couple first met while appearing in the 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." She was 21, and he was 16 at the time, and Hawn previously recalled Russell being "adorable" but "much too young" for her to date.

They started dating in 1983 and recently celebrated four decades of partnership on Valentine's Day.

Their one big secret for staying together for 40 years: Don't get married.

"We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we're fine," Hawn said in an interview with Now To Love.

"We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there, and we didn't have to get married to do that. I like waking up every day and seeing that he is there and knowing that I have a choice. There is really no reason to marry." ,

It's not that they haven't experienced marriage before. Russell was married to "Elvis" actress Season Hubley for four years before their divorce was finalized in 1983. The former couple has one son, Boston.

Hawn married director Gus Trikonis in 1969, but their relationship ended in divorce in 1976.

The actress went on to marry musician Bill Hudson; they were together for six years before their marriage ended in divorce in 1982. Hawn and Hudson have two children together, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Russell told People of their relationship. "I don’t know — 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, ‘Well I guess…’"

"Our children got married… Oliver’s very happily married and [Hawn and Russell's son] Wyatt’s very happily married," Hawn added. "Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she’s with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she’ll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work.

"It’s not about the marriage. It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."