Kristin Davis revealed that she has been brought to tears by cruel comments from social media trolls who criticized her for using fillers.

The 58-year-old actress opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures in an interview with The Telegraph on Friday.

"I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad," the "Sex and the City" star said. "I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly."

She continued, "And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."

KRISTIN DAVIS SLAMS ‘MISOGYNIST CHATTER’ ABOUT AGING, HER APPEARANCE: ‘I FEEL ANGRY’

The Colorado native rose to fame playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the hit HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. She reprised her role in the 2008 movie "Sex and the City 2" and its 2010 sequel "Sex and the City 2."

Davis and her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon returned to the franchise for the 2021 sequel series "And Just Like That…" Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and the movies, opted not to join the show for its first season due to a feud with Parker.

However HBO Max recently confirmed that Cattrall will make a cameo appearance in the finale of the second season, which will premiere later this month.

In her interview with the Telegraph, Davis said that she and her castmates were mocked online over their aged appearances and also criticized for trying to look younger.

‘It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," Davis explained. "And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to – but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted…"

The "Couples Retreat" star told the outlet that she no longer cares as much about negative remarks from social media users.

"It’s whatever," Davis said. "I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face…"

Davis clarified that she was specifically referring to cosmetic work that she had done to her lips.

"No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time," Davis said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."

This is not the first time that Davis has called out online critics for criticizing her and her "And Just Like That…" co-stars.

In December 2021, Davis told The Sunday Times that she has been alarmed regarding the "misogynist chatter" online about their ages.

"What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?" Davis said.

"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock," she added. "I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there."