Kristin Cavallari has decided to ditch the spotlight.

In a recent interview, the "Laguna Beach" alum revealed her reasoning behind stepping away from reality television after her messy divorce from NFL star Jay Cutler.

"I walked away from ‘Very Cavallari’ because I didn't want to date on a reality show," she told The Messenger on Tuesday. "I did that when I was 20. I don't need to do that as an adult."

Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in April 2020. The couple share three children: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8 and Saylor, 6.

Cavallari shared that their children helped motivate her to get out of reality TV.

"I've got kids now," she told the outlet. "It was one thing when it was just me I had to worry about, but I have a family I need to be concerned about now. I know it makes a really good TV show, and I'm not willing to do all that. There is definitely a level of stress that comes with doing a reality show, and I am so much happier not being on TV."

Cavallari also briefly appeared on the "Laguna Beach" spinoff, "The Hills," for a year in 2009.

She noted that she is "so thankful for all three of my reality TV experiences," but her life has become "more peaceful without them."

Cavallari founded her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, in 2017. She shared that being a reality TV star was not good for business.

"The company is better because of it," Cavallari said of her decision to step away. "The employees that we were attracting were coming because they wanted to be on the show, not because they just wanted to work for the company. There's one girl that's been with me from the very beginning, and that's it. My team is so good. That wouldn't be the case if we had cameras."

The 36-year-old might not ditch television all together. Cavallari told the outlet that she's had "a lot of conversations" regarding a cooking show, but for now she is content with putting her children first.

"Right now, my work-life balance is really great," she explained. "It's more life. I'm Mom, first and foremost. That's just kind of how I want to keep it. I'm not really trying to add a whole lot to my plate."

In July, Cavallari opened up about her divorce with Cutler and said she viewed their separation as a positive choice.

"The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," Cavallari said on "The School of Greatness" podcast at the time.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," the couple said in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

She credited her three children for giving her the positive outlook on her divorce.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing."