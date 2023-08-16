Last month, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's chaotic airport experience went viral as the couple documented their evening of delays, sharing with their followers they were "stranded" in Boston.

On Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert," the couple addressed that some people on social media were skeptical of their situation, and took issue with just about everything the couple chose to do.

"Some of the criticism we received, suggested that none of the hotels to our liking were available," Shepard explained.

"There was not any place to sleep within 50 miles of the airport," Bell clarified, saying that in addition to the airport being under construction, several other flights had been canceled, making for no vacant hotels in the area.

KRISTEN BELL 'STRANDED' AT AIRPORT FOLLOWING NINE-HOUR DELAY, SPENT $600 ON PILLOWS AND BLANKETS

Coming off a two-week vacation in Martha's Vineyard, Bell and Shepard arrived at the airport with their kids in tow, as well as some friends and their children. Their plane, which was coming in from Providence, Rhode Island, was having problems departing for Boston due to the weather.

The group experienced several delays, amounting to around seven hours of waiting. When the plane arrived, they learned there might be mechanical issues, causing more delays.

Shepard took to his Instagram to document the makeshift beds the couple had made with items found at the airport. Shepard admitted to spending nearly $600 on neck pillows, blankets and sheets for the floor.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Bell shared a photo of herself, walking in the airport with her toothbrush in her mouth, to her Instagram story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two explained that they were eventually kicked out of the airport – not allowed to stay at their terminal. Luckily, they were able to seek refuge with a friend of a friend in a suburban town not too far away.

The following morning, the couple was able to get on a flight home, although it was delayed a few more times.

"I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post because I can't figure out what makes someone mad about that story," Shepard said.

A lot of people "want to be angry about something," Bell explained.

"So it was anything. It was like, 'You're not being kicked out. Of course there are hotels.' ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows'…. People suffer from outrage addiction."