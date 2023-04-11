Kory Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, was arrested Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Texas, according to online records in Harris County.

Clemens was arrested in Houston in the wee hours of the morning. Prosecutors say Clemens struck another vehicle, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, according to FOX26 Houston. He reportedly vomited at the scene as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was released from Harris County Jail on bond and is due in court Friday.

Kory Clemens is one of four sons of Roger Clemens. All of the former pitcher’s sons have names that begin with K – Kory, Koby, Kacy and Kody. Roger Clemens gave his kids K-names to honor his propensity for striking out batters with authority during his playing days.

It’s the second time Kory Clemens has been arrested on a DWI charge.

PIRATES' ONEIL CRUZ HAS TIMELINE FOR RETURN AFTER UNDERGOING ANKLE SURGERY FOLLOWING NASTY COLLISION

He was arrested in Houston in 2019 after he failed a field sobriety test. But the case was eventually dismissed in a pretrial diversion program.

Roger Clemens played in the majors from 1984 to 2007. He won seven Cy Young Awards and an MVP. He was a two-time pitching Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star.

He played for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He was mixed up on the steroids controversy that overshadowed baseball and because of it hurt his chances to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He never received the 75% threshold to be elected to Cooperstown.