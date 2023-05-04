New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was back on the court for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals game against the Miami Heat, and Jalen Brunson's 30-point performance helped lift the Knicks to a crucial 111-105 victory Tuesday night.

New York's Game 2 win tied the series, with the matchup shifting to Miami for Game 3 this weekend.

After the game, a video of Josh Hart surfaced in which the Knicks guard seemingly thanked referee Scott Foster.

Hart appeared to have said, "Scott! Scott! Appreciate you." Those remarks were presumably directed at Foster.

As the video circulated around social media, many began wondering if Hart was expressing gratitude for the calls that were more favorable to the Knicks.

Hart later confirmed that he did make the comments to Foster, but he pointed out that he routinely thanks officials.

"Yup I did. Also told Curtis thanks and Mark thanks. I always thanks (sic) the refs after games," Hart wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. Curtis Blair and Mark Lindsay officiated Game 2 alongside Foster.

In a lighthearted postgame press conference, Hart and Brunson were once again up to their hilarious antics as they soaked in the Game 2 win.

Brunson, like a good point guard, was trying to set up his teammate. But Hart wasn’t ready for the pass – not when he was busy with a mouthful of pizza.

"You can finish chewing," Brunson said as he sat next to Hart for their latest interview room act.

Brunson attempted to let Hart take a question, but talking hoops at that moment would have meant talking with food in his mouth.

Reunited this season, the former teammates at Villanova have turned the press conference into press comedy.

"Josh is a clown, so he contributes to that more than I do," Brunson said.

Indeed, Brunson is the straight man, looking alternatively annoyed and amused as Hart sits next to him while feasting on his postgame snack.

Popcorn one game, chicken wings another, and pizza after the most recent.

"It’s like an SNL skit. I don’t know why the two of them have to be in there together all the time, but it’s comical," Jay Wright, their coach at Villanova, said with a laugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.