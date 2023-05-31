New York Knicks guard Josh Hart became a first-time father of twins earlier this month, but it came during the team’s postseason run in the Eastern Conference. With the Knicks out now, he’s had more time to spend with his wife, Shannon, and their babies.

But fatherhood has Hart asking some questions, one of which had the sports world scratching its collective head on Tuesday.

No, it wasn’t about the best way to get his babies to stop crying, or the most optimal diaper changing routine. Instead, it had to do with his wife.

"Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend," Hart tweeted.

Not only did basketball fans comment underneath the post, but some prominent figures in sports did as well.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, a father of three, said, "100%," under Hart’s post.

Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox added: "I’m actually not surprised you asked the question less than a month in."

Hart responded to Fox, saying, "bro I know every new dad wondered," with a bunch of laughing emojis prefacing his answer.

Even Hart’s former Portland Trail Blazers teammate, CJ McCollum, gave a more definitive answer.

"Sick conversation," he said with a laughing emoji. "Heard it goes down like almond mlik."

Hart responded, "Not going to lie to you bro…it’s better."

After seeing all the comments and testimonials from NBA stars and fans alike, Hart couldn’t help but laugh.

"Damn can’t lie yall are hilarious," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Hart is known to be a funny guy on and off the court as well as a hard-nosed competitor. The Knicks learned that quickly when he was traded to the Big Apple from Portland this year.

Hart, 28, has a player option for this season with the Knicks that would pay him $12.96 million if he were to opt in. If he did so, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Hart made a quick impact with the Knicks in 25 regular-season games, averaging 10.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists in a reserve role (he did start one game). He did, however, end up starting five playoff games — two in the Cleveland series and three in the Miami series — for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Next season, Hart is expected to be a key piece that will help the Knicks return to the playoffs. In the meantime, he’ll continue getting accustomed to fatherhood.

He may also reach out on social media to get some more opinions, too.